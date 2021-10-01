live stream Sitting of the Senate @ 11:30 am
JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for Thursday, September 30, 2021

Coronavirus
October 1, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 332 84,069
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 192 47,813
Males 140 36,253
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 3 days to 96 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 32 4,474
Hanover 6 2,730
Kingston & St. Andrew 57 20,803
Manchester 19 5,680
Portland 5 2,292
St. Ann 44 6,244
St. Catherine 91 15,386
St. Elizabeth 21 3,830
St. James 21 8,305
St. Mary 1 2,704
St. Thomas 24 3,580
Trelawny 8 3,120
Westmoreland 3 4,921
     
     
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 308 15 9 332
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 74,060 6,236 3,773 84,069
NEGATIVE today

 

 1,031 All negatives are included in PCR tests 378 1,409
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 338,626 179,511 518,137
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,339 15 387 1,741
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 412,686 6,236 183,284 602,206
Positivity Rate[1] 23.9%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 8* 1,877
Coincidental Deaths 0 178
Deaths under investigation 0 317
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 131  

52,948
Active Cases 28,657  

 
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 0  
Number in Home Quarantine 36,120  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalized 592  
Patients Moderately Ill 128  
Patients Severely Ill 85  
Patients Critically Ill 38  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 3  
Home 28,050  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,075
Imported 3 1,254
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,590
Under Investigation                          329 75,914
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATH (August 31-September 29, 2021)

  • An 80-year-old male from St. Catherine
  • An 84-year-old female from St. Catherine
  • A 68-year-old male from St. Catherine
  • An 89-year-old female from Manchester
  • A 70-year-old male from St. Mary
  • A 71-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 55-year-old female from St. Thomas
  • A 46-year-old female from Trelawny

 

 

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

Skip to content