PM announces new islandwide curfew time effective August 27

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has announced a new islandwide curfew time to further limit movement and assist in stemming the continued surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

“The islandwide curfew time will be brought forward from 11:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. effective Thursday (August 27), until September 30,” he said, while addressing a virtual press conference on Monday (August 24).

The Prime Minister had previously announced stricter curfew hours for the parishes of Kingston, St. Andrew, St. Catherine, and Clarendon effective Saturday (August 22), which will run from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily until September 2.

“For clarity, the 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. curfew remains in effect for the parishes of St. Thomas, Kingston, St. Andrew, St. Catherine and Clarendon until the 2nd of September. Thereafter, and until September 30, the curfew in these parishes will be from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., consistent with the other parishes in Jamaica,” Mr. Holness explained.

He further noted that the communities in Clarendon and St. Thomas that are still under quarantine will remain under this restriction until September 2.

In addition, the Prime Minister informed that the prohibition of funeral services in the parishes of St. Thomas, Kingston, St. Andrew, Clarendon and St. Catherine, will now be extended to the entire island, effective Thursday (August 27).

He advised that normal church service which operate in compliance with the established protocols “which have worked very well so far” will continue.

Mr. Holness reminded congregants that gatherings in excess of 20 persons are not allowed outside the place of worship when the service ends.

Please leave the church premises without congregating outside the place of worship,” he urged.

Burials will be allowed to continue, but with strict observation and enforcement of the 15-person rule.

“The 15-person rule includes no more than 10 mourners with the additional five persons comprising the officiating clergy, the funeral officials and persons preparing the grave sites,” Mr. Holness said.

The Prime Minister further announced that as of August 27, funeral processions will only be allowed to include the hearse, the vehicles taking the officiating clergy and the mourners.

Jamaica recorded 83 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on August 24.