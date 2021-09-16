PM Announces New COVID-19 Measures

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Wednesday (September 15), announced new measures aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The new measures, which become effective from Saturday, September 18 to Thursday, October 28, 2021, will see a discontinuation of the three-day no-movement days.

Speaking in the House of Representatives, Mr. Holness said that the curfew hours for weekdays (Mondays to Fridays) will now be from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

“On Saturdays, the curfew begins at 6:00 p.m., but it will continue throughout Sunday to 5:00 a.m. on Monday. So, Sunday is a no-movement day. For clarity, the weekday no-movement day will be discontinued,” he said.

National Heroes Day, Monday, October 18, which is a public holiday, will also be a no-movement day.

The Prime Minister explained that the change in the curfew hours from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Mondays to Fridays, is to allow for less congestion on the roadways.

“It is not a loosening up of measures; I don’t want that to be the interpretation. The epidemiologist and other experts at the Ministry of Health, having reviewed the data – we are now starting to examine transportation in greater detail –

took the view that 8:00 p.m. is a better time to allow for the clearing of congestion and to reduce the crushing of persons trying to get unto public transportation,” Mr. Holness said.

As it relates to vaccination on no-movement days, he said that certain sites will remain open, and persons who wish to receive the vaccine will be allowed to do so.

Mr. Holness said the E-commerce National Delivery System (ENDS) continues to be operational, and he is encouraging persons to use the system.

He noted that businesses and delivery operators registered on the ENDS will be able to operate after curfew hours until midnight and on no-movement days.

Regarding the public gathering limit, this remains at 10 persons, and places of worship will continue to be restricted to 20 persons in attendance.

Persons attending will be required to have an authorisation form issued by their place of worship. In addition, no crusades or conferences are permitted.

“The number of persons to physically attend a wedding remains at 20. The limit on persons physically attending annual general meetings remains at 20. No physical attendance will be allowed at any event hosted by a public entity; only virtual events will be permitted,” Mr. Holness said further.

The existing work-from-home arrangement stipulated for the public sector has been extended to October 28.

The Prime Minister also appealed to members of the private sector to ensure that only persons who cannot work from home are physically in the workplace.