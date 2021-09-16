High Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Rickayla Jackson

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Rickaylah Jackson of Carnish Road, Montego Bay, St. James who has been missing since Monday, September 13.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Barnett Street Police are that Jackson was last seen at home about 8:00 p.m. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rickayla Jackson is asked to contact the Barnett Street Police at 876-952-2333, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.