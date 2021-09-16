JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Coronavirus
September 16, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Stock Image
Photo: Stock Image
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 492 77,989
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 280 44,339
Males 206 33,640
Under Investigation 6 10
AGE RANGE 27 days to 97 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
Clarendon 39 4,075
Hanover 19 2,575
Kingston & St. Andrew  131 19,433
Manchester 28 5,367
Portland 22 2,126
St. Ann 10 5,742
St. Catherine 99 14,077
St. Elizabeth 29 3,525
St. James 45 7,794
St. Mary 1 2,462
St. Thomas 13 3,200
Trelawny 22 2,908
Westmoreland 34 4,705
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 445 38 9 492
Cumulative POSITIVES 68,492 5,840 3,657 77,989
NEGATIVE today 949 All negatives are included in PCR tests 123 1,072
Cumulative NEGATIVES 325,156 175,122 500,278
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 1,394 38 132 1,564
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 393,648 5,840 178,779 578,267
Positivity Rate 33.7%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 11* 1,768
Coincidental Deaths 0 176
Deaths under investigation 7 258
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 144 50,361
Active Cases 25,334
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 5
Number in Home Quarantine 43,206
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalised 726
Patients Moderately Ill 176
Patients Severely Ill 94
Patients Critically Ill 52
NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT 
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 3
Home  24,582
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,061
Imported 11 1,216
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,546
Under Investigation 481 69,930
Workplace Cluster 0 236

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS (September 6-13, 2021)

    • A 65 year old male from Kingston & St. Andrew 
    • A 60 year old male from St. Thomas 
    • An 80 year old male from St. Ann 
    • A 70 year old male from St. Ann  
    • A 56 year old female from Portland  
    • A 60 year old female from St. Catherine  
    • A 50 year old male from St. Catherine 
    • A 70 year old female from St. Elizabeth
    • A 75 year old male from St. Elizabeth  
    • A 75 year old male from St. Elizabeth  
  • A 74 year old female from St. Elizabeth 

 

Skip to content