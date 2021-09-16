COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, September 15, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|492
|77,989
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|280
|44,339
|Males
|206
|33,640
|Under Investigation
|6
|10
|AGE RANGE
|27 days to 97 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|39
|4,075
|Hanover
|19
|2,575
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|131
|19,433
|Manchester
|28
|5,367
|Portland
|22
|2,126
|St. Ann
|10
|5,742
|St. Catherine
|99
|14,077
|St. Elizabeth
|29
|3,525
|St. James
|45
|7,794
|St. Mary
|1
|2,462
|St. Thomas
|13
|3,200
|Trelawny
|22
|2,908
|Westmoreland
|34
|4,705
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|445
|38
|9
|492
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|68,492
|5,840
|3,657
|77,989
|NEGATIVE today
|949
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|123
|1,072
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|325,156
|175,122
|500,278
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,394
|38
|132
|1,564
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|393,648
|5,840
|178,779
|578,267
|Positivity Rate
|33.7%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|11*
|1,768
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|176
|Deaths under investigation
|7
|258
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|144
|50,361
|Active Cases
|25,334
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|5
|Number in Home Quarantine
|43,206
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|726
|Patients Moderately Ill
|176
|Patients Severely Ill
|94
|Patients Critically Ill
|52
|NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|3
|Home
|24,582
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,061
|Imported
|11
|1,216
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|3,546
|Under Investigation
|481
|69,930
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS (September 6-13, 2021)
-
- A 65 year old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 60 year old male from St. Thomas
- An 80 year old male from St. Ann
- A 70 year old male from St. Ann
- A 56 year old female from Portland
- A 60 year old female from St. Catherine
- A 50 year old male from St. Catherine
- A 70 year old female from St. Elizabeth
- A 75 year old male from St. Elizabeth
- A 75 year old male from St. Elizabeth
- A 74 year old female from St. Elizabeth