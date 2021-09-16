New System To Better Track Fisheries Production

The new Fisheries Licensing and Registration System., which is slated to come on stream shortly, will facilitate ready access to production information on the island’s fisheries sector.

With the new electronic system, government officials can capture and manage data through the use of geographic information system (GIS) applications, leading to richer reports that should significantly improve the governance of the industry.

“When we try to track our production numbers or how well our fishers are doing and we trace our year-on-year increases or decreases in production levels, now we can do all of that electronically,” said former Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green.

Mr. Green, who was addressing the recent JIS TV programme ‘Get the Facts’, said that the new electronic platform will enhance the work of the National Fisheries Authority (NFA), by better enabling the entity to monitor applications for licences throughout its system.

He said it will also provide greater levels of transparency and accountability.

“Clearly the plan for the regime is to ensure that you can do all the transactions online. That includes payment. It would be easy for you not only to make the application, but also to make the payment and to monitor it and easy for us to monitor as well. It will also be much easier to align our income in terms of what we get from our registration regime with the actual documentation, so for us, it’s a big, big win,” Mr. Green said.