29 Street Lights Repaired In St. Elizabeth

Some 29 street lights have been repaired across St. Elizabeth by the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) for the July to August period.

JPS Parish Manager for St. Elizabeth, David Lewis, made the disclosure while addressing the monthly meeting of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation on September 9.

“These repairs were done in five parish council divisions, namely Black River, where 14 lamps were repaired; Junction, where three lamps were repaired; Lacovia, where another three lamps were repaired; Braes River, where four lamps were repaired; and Santa Cruz where give lamps where repaired,” he informed.

Mr. Lewis said that the work done in the parish forms part of the national programme to replace High Pressure Sodium (HPS) lamps with a light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs for improved quality and reliability of street lighting in the country.

“We look forward to improvements in terms of having repairs and [better] responsiveness for the coming months, and we pledge to complete all the change out of the HPS lamps come the end of this year,” he said.

He is encouraging residents of St. Elizabeth to report malfunctioning or damaged streetlights.

“As we continue to change out the HPS lamps to LED lamps and carry out repairs, we just want to remind you about the reporting options in terms of reporting defected streetlamps,” Mr. Lewis said.

“These options are the JPS website, the customer care contact centre and through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development. So, these are options you can utilise to report any malfunctioning street lamps that you are having,” he added.