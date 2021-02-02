Plans Under Way For 9th Biennial Diaspora Conference

Plans are in progress for the staging of the ninth Biennial Diaspora Virtual Conference from June 16 to 18.

The event is being organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade under the theme ‘Jamaica and the Diaspora – Stronger together for a sustainable future’.

State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Leslie Campbell, who has responsibility for Diaspora Affairs, said that planning for the event is at the “preparatory phase”.

He noted that the virtual staging is in light of the ongoing impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We anticipate a rich programme, vibrant speakers, robust discussions and participation from Jamaicans at home and abroad for the signature event,” he said, while addressing a virtual press conference recently.

Mr. Campbell noted that the biennial conference, held since 2004, is part of measures to strengthen relations between Jamaica and its diaspora.

He said the event, which involves strong private-sector support, “represents a fine example of successful public-private partnership”.

The biennial conference brings together Jamaicans at home and abroad to cooperate on issues of national importance while addressing matters of importance to the diaspora in their countries of residence.