Indian High Commission Hosts Medical Camp In St. James

In recognition of the 72nd Republic Day of India, more than 1,500 persons in nine parishes across Jamaica received medical checkups and treatment on January 3, courtesy of the High Commission of India.

The parish of St. James, which played host to one of the 14 medical camps, saw quite a number of patients showing up at the Faith Temple Assembly of God, Princess Street, Montego Bay, to take advantage of the free checkups, treatment (diabetic pills), and consultations.

Zingcharwon Rungsung, wife of the High Commissioner of India to Jamaica, His Excellency Masakui Rungsung, told reporters that quality healthcare is something “we want to champion as part of our mission here in Jamaica”.

She said that with COVID-19 forcing a scale-back of major planned activities, the High Commission thought it was only fitting to put on the medical camps, so as to give as many people as possible the chance to have one-on-one free consultations with doctors.

“We are celebrating Indian Day by having 14 medical camps in nine parishes (St Mary, St Andrew, Portland, St Ann, St James, Manchester, St Catherine, Clarendon, and St Elizabeth), and we have a strong team of medical professionals who are very excited about this community outreach,” she said.

She noted that the health camps have garnered the support of 40 Indian community doctors, pharmaceutical companies, AIIMS Colleges, Northern Caribbean University, Custodes and parish councils.

“Many persons have lost their jobs during these difficult times and it is difficult for them to go for medical care. And so if we can do a little bit in making some change in some people’s lives… bring a little smile to their lives… we think that would help. So, that’s the idea behind having these medical camps,” Mrs. Rungsung said.

In the meantime, Custos of St. James, Bishop Conrad Pitkin, said the medical camp could not have come at a better time for the parish, adding that not only was it a great gesture on the part of the Indian High Commission but “comes at a time when many persons have been out of a job and are in need of medical attention”.

“As Custos of the parish, I welcome them wholeheartedly and I know our citizens are very appreciative of the service and the medical treatment they have received,” he added.

For his part, Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, said the St. James Municipality is thrilled to be a part of the medical camp and hopes to see it returning next year.

“This is very good for Montego Bay and neighbouring communities. We do owe a great debt of gratitude to the Indian High Commission and for selecting St. James as one of the nine parishes,” he added.