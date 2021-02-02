Indian High Commission’s Medical Camps To Become Annual Event

India’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Masakui Rungsung, says the inaugural medical camps held at 14 locations across nine parishes on Sunday (January 31) will become a yearly event.

He was speaking to JIS News at the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA)-operated H.S. Walters Health Centre on Old Harbour Road, St. Catherine, where one of the camps was held.

High Commissioner Rungsung said that the events were staged to mark India’s 72nd Republic Day, which was celebrated on January 26.

He noted that the High Commissioner was able to mobilise a team of doctors from the Indian community for the camps, “who happily came on board”, to provide Jamaicans with free medical checks and medication.

The High Commissioner thanked the physicians and other volunteers for making the camps possible.

He also acknowledged the support from the municipal corporations, custodes, pharmaceutical companies, and churches. “This is a fantastic platform that we have created and this will become an annual event,” he said.

Executive Secretary at the Central Jamaica Conference (CJC) of SDAs, Pastor Nevail Barrett, said the church willingly opened its health centre, as well as its May Pen church in Clarendon, to accommodate the camps.

He said that the CJC will support other medical camps going forward.

Health Ministries Director at the CJC, Deon Bent Henry, told JIS News that persons were excited to access the medical assistance, noting that the day was filled with “goodwill and selfless service”.

“This spells well for humanity and we are grateful as a Conference that they have reached out to us,” she said.

“Persons received medication, and we are looking forward to the growth of the partnership,” she added.

The medical camps were held in St. Mary, Kingston, Portland, St. Ann, St. James, Manchester, St. Catherine, Clarendon and St. Elizabeth.