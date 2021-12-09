  • JIS News
    PHOTOS: Wreath Laying Ceremony for Toots Hibbert at Heroes Park

    Tribute
    December 9, 2021
    Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (right), looks on as granddaughter of late reggae icon, Toots Hibbert, Cressida Rattigan (forefront) places a flower on his grave. Occasion was a wreath laying ceremony in celebration of Mr. Hibbert’s birthday, held on December 8 at the National Heroes Park in Kingston. Others participating in the ceremony (from left) are: Chairman Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) Ewan Simpson; and Chairman, Entertainment Advisory Board, Howard McIntosh.

     

    Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (forefront), lays a floral tribute for late reggae icon Toots Hibbert, at a wreath laying ceremony in celebration of his birthday on December 8 at National Heroes Park in Kingston. Others (from left) are Mr. Hibbert’s granddaughter, Cressida Rattigan; Chairman, Entertainment Advisory Board, Howard McIntosh; Chairman, Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) Ewan Simpson; and member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Melonie Blair.
