Award-Winning Pieces On Display At JCDC Visual Arts Exhibition

Total of 171 award-winning pieces selected from the 2021 Jamaica Visual Arts Competition and Exhibition are now on display at the Jamaica Conference Centre, downtown Kingston.

The exhibition, spearheaded by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), features paintings, drawings, printmaking, collages, textiles and fibre arts, photography, and sculptures from 75 artists across the island, who received gold, silver, bronze and merit awards.

It will remain open to the public for viewing until March 2022 and admission is free.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, in a pre-recorded message at the virtual exhibition opening and award ceremony on December 5, commended the artists for their work, noting the time and dedication it would have taken “to bring each piece to an award-winning standard.”

“There is just no denying that our little nation is brimming with talent. Just look at the creativity on display,” she said.

The Minister noted that the competition and exhibition give artists, including children and adults, “a chance to shine alongside their works.”

“The works created are not only thought-provoking and memorable but also enlightening and heart-warming with each piece reflecting various aspects of daily Jamaican life and capturing our rich culture,” she said.

She noted that several pieces highlight the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Jamaicans.

Minister Grange encouraged Jamaicans to take their families and friends to view the exhibit during the holiday season.

“As my Ministry prepares for the highly anticipated celebrations in honour of Jamaica’s 60th anniversary, the exhibition is just a preview of what we have in store to celebrate our creative arts,” she added.