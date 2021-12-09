PHOTOS: PM Tours Ministry of Health Open House Health & Wellness December 9, 2021 Photo: Adrian Walker Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (2nd right), views an artist’s impression of the Old Harbour Health Centre at the Open House and Exhibition for the Rehabilitation of Jamaica's Public Health System at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on December 8. Others looking on (from left) are Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie; Architect, GW Architects, Garfield Wood; State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness (left), Hon. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn; and Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton. Rehabilitation work is being done at 13 health facilities island-wide under the Ministry of Health and Wellness' Health Systems Strengthening Programme for the Prevention and Care Management of Non-Communicable Diseases. The programme is supported by the European Union (EU) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). PHOTOS: PM Tours Ministry of Health Open House JIS News | Presented by: Related Gov’t Investing $31.2 Billion To Build Out Public Health Infrastructure Related Dr. Tufton Hails Frontline Workers For Their Resilience Related COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre) listens to the comments from Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie (left) as they view an artist’s impression of the Chapelton Health Centre in Clarendon at the Open House and Exhibition for the Rehabilitation of Jamaica’s Public Health System at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on December 8. Looking on is Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton. Rehabilitation work is being done at 13 health facilities island-wide under the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Health Systems Strengthening Programme for the Prevention and Care Management of Non-Communicable Diseases. The programme is supported by the European Union (EU) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (2nd right) makes a point to Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right), as he views an artist’s impression of the Old Harbour Health Centre at the Open House and Exhibition for the Rehabilitation of Jamaica’s Public Health System at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on December 8. Others looking on (from left) are: Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie; Architect, GW Architects, Garfield Wood; and State Minister in the Ministry, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn. Rehabilitation work is being done at 13 health facilities island-wide under the Ministry of Health & Wellness’ Health Systems Strengthening Programme for the Prevention and Care Management of Non-Communicable Diseases. The programme is supported by the European Union and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (2nd right) makes a point as he shares in conversation with (from left) Project Manager, Support for the Health Systems Strengthening Programme, Ministry of Health and Wellness, Patrick Hunter; Architect, GW Architects, Garfield Wood; Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton; and State Minister in the Ministry, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn. Occasion was the Open House and Exhibition for the Rehabilitation of Jamaica’s Public Health System at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on December 8. Advertisements