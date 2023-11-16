  • Keyword

PHOTOS: World Quality Week Certificate Handover Ceremony

November 16, 2023
Commerce
Photo: Mark Bell
Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill (second right) presents a certificate to Chief Executive Officer of the Cannabis Licensing Authority, Farrah Blake, during the National Certification Body of Jamaica (NCBJ)World Quality Week Certificate Handover Ceremony at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on November 9. Sharing the moment (from left) are Manager, NCBJ, Navenia Wellington Ford and Executive Director of the Bureau of Standards Jamaica, Dr. Velton Gooden.

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill (second right), presents a certificate to Commissioner of the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA), Velma Ricketts (centre) and the JCA’s ISO Project Director, Sean Barrow (second left), during the National Certification Body of Jamaica (NCBJ) World Quality Week Certificate Handover Ceremony at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on November 9.  Manager of the NCBJ, Navenia Wellington Ford (left) and Executive Director of the Bureau of Standards Jamaica, Dr. Velton Gooden, share the moment.
Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill (right), shares a light moment with Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, during the World Quality Week Certificate Handover Ceremony at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on November 9.  The event, organised by the National Certification Body of Jamaica (NCBJ), was to recognise newly certified clients and quality professionals, who support the organisation in achieving its mandate.
Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill (left), is greeted by Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) Commissioner, Velma Ricketts, during the National Certification Body of Jamaica (NCBJ) World Quality Week Certificate Handover Ceremony at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on November 9.
Last Updated: November 16, 2023

