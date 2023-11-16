PHOTOS: World Quality Week Certificate Handover Ceremony

Photo: Mark Bell

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill (second right) presents a certificate to Chief Executive Officer of the Cannabis Licensing Authority, Farrah Blake, during the National Certification Body of Jamaica (NCBJ)World Quality Week Certificate Handover Ceremony at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on November 9. Sharing the moment (from left) are Manager, NCBJ, Navenia Wellington Ford and Executive Director of the Bureau of Standards Jamaica, Dr. Velton Gooden.