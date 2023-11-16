NLA and NSDMB Continue to Strengthen Relationship

The National Land Agency (NLA) and the National Spatial Data Management Branch (NSDMB) continue to strengthen their mutually beneficial relationship through the provision of geospatial support to one another.

Principal Director (Acting), NSDMB, Simone Lloyd, told JIS News that the branch plays a key role in“coordinating the activities of the geospatial sector locally and also provides representation on behalf of Jamaica at regional and international forums on geospatial matters”.

As for the NLA, they depend heavily on and utilise geospatial technologies and information to drive their daily operations and develop business opportunities from services that they provide, Ms. Lloyd added.

Speaking to the specific benefits that the NSDMB provides to the NLA, the Acting Principal Director explained that “we provide a lot of technical support to them with respect to access to geospatial training and training of their personnel”.

In addition, the branch grants the NLA access to a range of projects and programmes that are made available to it under the terms of the Enterprise Agreement.

On the other hand, Ms. Lloyd shared that “we also benefit from the National Land Agency, given that they are the largest repository with respect to the management of crown lands in Jamaica”.

In this, she said, “We have to depend on them significantly to access data for various projects. They provide technical guidance where various projects are concerned given their area of specialisation as it relates to drone technology, cadastral, land management, marine and hydrography.”

Both entities, which fall under the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, also work together to represent Jamaica at annual regional and international United Nations Global Geospatial Information Management Group of Experts forums.

In light of this, Ms. Lloyd recalled that just under a month ago, both entities represented Jamaica at the 10th staging of the forum that took place in Chile.

“We provided support by leading the Jamaica and Caribbean’s delegation, which comprised representatives from Guyana, St. Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, and Antigua and Barbuda.”