PHOTOS: Education Minister Attends Funeral for Nine-Year-Old Taliyah Thompson

November 16, 2023
Education
Photo: JIS File
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (left), addresses the funeral for late student of Discovery Bay Primary and Infant School in St. Ann, nine-year-old Taliyah Thompson, at Palmer’s Cross Seventh-day Church of God in Carendon on Sunday, November 12.         

The Full Story

Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (right), comforts Jessica Taylor, during the funeral for Miss Taylor’s daughter, nine-year-old Taliyah Thompson, at Palmer’s Cross Seventh-day Church of God in Carendon on Sunday, November 12.   The late student of Discovery Bay Primary and Infant School in St. Ann was killed in her Discovery Bay community on September 23.
Mourners line up to pay their final respects to nine-year-old Taliyah Thompson at the funeral held at Palmer’s Cross Seventh-day Church of God in Carendon on Sunday, November 12.  The late student of Discovery Bay Primary and Infant School was killed in her Discovery Bay community on September 23.

 

Last Updated: November 16, 2023

