PHOTOS: Top PEP Students Recognised

November 5, 2023
Education
PHOTOS: Top PEP Students Recognised
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (centre) engages with the top boy and girl for the 2023 sitting of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations, Campion College students, Aaron St. John Waugh (left) and Shannon Elise- Barrett (right). The event was the PEP awards ceremony held on November 3, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston.
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (centre) with the top performing students in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations, during an awards ceremony held on November 3, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston.
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (centre) with the top performing students in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations, during an awards ceremony held on November 3, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston.

 

 

