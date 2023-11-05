  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

PHOTO: Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) Hosts Annual Clinical and Scientific Conference

November 5, 2023
Health & Wellness
Share
PHOTO: Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) Hosts Annual Clinical and Scientific Conference
Photo: Adrian Walker
Chief Executive Officer, Kingston Public Hospital, Dr. Natalie Whylie (left) in discussion with Consultant and General, Vascular and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Dr. Neville Graham during the Kingston Public Hospital’s (KPH) 16th Annual Clinical and Scientific Conference, held recently at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston. The conference was held under the theme ‘KPH: A Beacon for Medical Development and Excellence’.
Last Updated: November 6, 2023

More From: Health & Wellness
Health Authorities to Clamp Down on Unregulated Dental Practices
By: Garfield L. Angus, Nov 03, 2023
Year of Activities for 60th Anniversary of Bustamante Hospital for Children
By: Peta-Gay Hodges, Nov 03, 2023
Ministry of Health and Wellness Develops Audiovisual Toolkits
By: Rochelle Williams, Nov 02, 2023

Skip to content