Grange Hill Primary School Gets New Classroom Block

A new classroom block to ease overcrowding at the Grange Hill Primary school in Westmoreland, was officially handed over to the school administration on Thursday (November 2).

The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), through funding from the ninth cycle of the Caribbean Development Bank’s Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF-9), invested approximately $111.1 million to construct and outfit the facility with educational resources.

The scope of works carried out involved the construction of an eight-classroom block; an eight-seater sanitation facility; a sick bay with adjoining bathroom; a Guidance Counsellor’s Office; staff area with adjoining bathroom; an office space; as well as a tertiary sewerage system.

The school was also provided with educational and technological resources to include three laptops, three projectors, a projector screen, a multifunction colour laser printer, teaching aids, stationery, and other classroom support equipment.

The new block has aided the school, which has more than 700 students, to be removed from the shift system as of September 2023.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, State Minister in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Hon. Marsha Smith, said the new block comes as a relief to the school, which has been grappling with an increasing student population that had surpassed its original capacity of 560 students.

“The Grange Hill Primary School has long exceeded its original capacity… which led to the implementation of a shift system, and it is highly possible, I am sure it was because of the high-quality education here, and you didn’t want to turn away any student,” she said.

Ms. Smith said the new facility marks a significant step towards enhancing educational opportunities for the students and the broader community.

“The improved educational facilities will benefit not only the students and staff, but also the families and surrounding communities who have long yearned for enhanced educational opportunities,” she said.

Additionally, the State Minister expressed gratitude to JSIF for the project.

For his part, JSIF Managing Director, Omar Sweeney, said Grange Hill Primary has distinguished itself as an elite institution, which is deserving of support.

“It is years of strategic management that has brought us to be able to say to the Caribbean Development Bank that the Grange Hill Primary School is certainly worthy of investment,” he said.

Principal of the school, Clayton Smith, expressed gratitude to stakeholders for undertaking the initiative.

“Grange Hill Primary School and the community are truly grateful for this building, as it aided in our moving from the shift system into a whole day system which we really long for,” he said.

Mr. Smith informed that the transition to a whole day system was not without its challenges, as the eight classrooms were insufficient to eliminate the shift system entirely.

He said with the help of local businesses, the administration managed to create five additional classrooms to support the shift towards full-day education.

“With some amount of instrumentality, and dedication from staff, myself and help from Couples Negril and other local businesses, we managed to create five make-shift areas so that we could begin operating officially as a whole day school in September 2023,” he added.