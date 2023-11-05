Education Ministry and JCF to Stage Anti-Gang Week

Education Ministry and JCF to Stage Anti-Gang WeekBy: November 5, 2023 ,
The Ministry of Education and Youth, through its Safety and Security in Schools Unit will be observing Anti-Gang Week 2023, from November 5 to 11 under the theme ‘Gang nuh cool…Stay in school’.
The observance involves collaboration with Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime (CTOC) Investigations Branch, and the Community Safety and Security Branch.
Activities for anti-gang week will begin with a service on Sunday (November 5), at the Rose Town Holiness Christian Church, 3 Bethune Avenue, Kingston 13, starting at 9:30 a.m. On Monday (November 6) Health and Family Life Education (HFLE) teachers will deliver Anti-Gang sessions guided by the HFLE curriculum. According to a bulletin issued by the Ministry, a virtual anti-gang workshop with principals, deans of discipline and guidance counsellors, will be held on Tuesday (November 7). This initiative will be facilitated by the CTOC.
Restorative justice practices training sessions will also be conducted in two high schools and six primary schools on November 7. In addition, the Safety and Security Unit, in the Ministry will coordinate and execute a virtual anti-gang town hall meeting from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday (November 8).
This will be followed by the observation of anti-gang day on November 9. School Resource Officers, Justices of the Peace and church leaders are scheduled to visit schools and engage in motivational talks with students. On Friday (November 10) schools will hold special devotions and read anti-gang messages. An anti-gang concert is also scheduled to be held at the Denham Town High School in Kingston, commencing at 10 a.m.
The week’s activities will culminate with another church service on Saturday (November 11) at the Savanna-la-mar Seventh Day Adventist Church, 18 Lewis Street, starting at 10:00 a.m.
School administrators are encouraged to ensure that their institutions are actively engaged in the week of activities.