Visit of Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
JIS News
PHOTOS: Their Royal Highnesses Visit Trench Town

Foreign Affairs
March 23, 2022
His Royal Highness, The Duke of Cambridge, shows off his football skills, during a visit to the community of Trench Town in Kingston, just a few hours after arriving in the island on March 22. Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are on an Official Visit to Jamaica from March 22 to 24. The visit forms part of celebrations marking the 70th Anniversary (Platinum Jubilee) of the Coronation of Her Majesty The Queen.
Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, engage with residents of Trench Town, during a visit to the community on Tuesday (March 22), shortly after their arrival in the island. Their Royal Highnesses are on an Official Visit to Jamaica from March 22 to 24 as part of celebrations marking the 70th Anniversary (Platinum Jubilee) of the Coronation of Her Majesty The Queen.
