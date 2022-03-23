Advertisement
Visit of Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
JIS News
PHOTOS: Their Royal Highnesses Visit Trench Town Culture Yard

Culture
March 23, 2022
Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, enjoy a light moment with Minister of Culture, Gender Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (second left), during a visit to the Trench Town Culture Yard on Tuesday (March 22), shortly after their arrival in the island for a three-day Official Visit. At left is State Minister, Hon. Alando Terrelonge.
