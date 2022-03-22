Advertisement
Visit of Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
JIS News
PHOTOS: Prince William Visits Trench Town

Foreign Affairs
March 22, 2022
His Royal Highness, The Duke of Cambridge, plays a game of football during a visit to the community of Trench Town in Kingston, just a few hours after arriving in the island on March 22. Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on an Official Visit to Jamaica from March 22 to 24. The visit forms part of celebrations marking the 70th Anniversary (Platinum Jubilee) of the Coronation of Her Majesty The Queen.
