Visit of Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
JIS News
PHOTOS: Their Royal Highnesses Call On GG

Foreign Affairs
March 22, 2022
His Royal Highness, The Duke of Cambridge (second left), engages in a light moment with Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Cambridge (seated), as she signs the guest book at King’s House during a courtesy call on Tuesday (March 22). Also sharing in the moment (at left) is Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen. Their Royal Highnesses are on an Official Visit to Jamaica from March 22 to 24. The visit forms part of celebrations marking the 70th Anniversary (Platinum Jubilee) of the Coronation of Her Majesty The Queen.

 

His Royal Highness, The Duke of Cambridge (seated), signs the guest book at King’s House during a courtesy call on Tuesday (March 22). Looking (at second left) is Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Cambridge. Also pictured (at left) is Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen. Their Royal Highnesses are on an Official Visit to Jamaica from March 22 to 24. The visit forms part of celebrations marking the 70th Anniversary (Platinum Jubilee) of the Coronation of Her Majesty The Queen.
