Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Arrive For Three-Day Visit

Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Jamaica today (March 22) at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.
Their arrival commences a three-day official visit to the island as part of activities to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Prince William’s grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II. This marks 70 years since the Queen’s ascension to the throne.
The Duke and Duchess were met at the steps of the plane by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Rear Admiral Antoinette Wemyss-Gorman.
Afterwards, the CDS escorted the Prince to the saluting dais for the playing of the National Anthem.
After inspecting the Guard of Honour formed by the First Battalion, Jamaica Regiment, the Prince returned to the dais for the second playing of the National Anthem.
Their Royal Highnesses were then introduced to the welcome party, which comprised Chief Justice, the Hon. Bryan Sykes; His Worship, the Mayor of Kingston and St. Andrew, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams; Commissioner of Police, Major General Anthony
Anderson; Acting Director of Emergency Medical Services in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Kurdell Espinosa Campbell; Opposition spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Lisa Hanna; President of the Senate, Senator the Hon. Tom Tavares-Finson; and Ambassador Sandra Grant Griffiths.
The British High Commissioner, Her Excellency, Judith Slater was also present to greet them.
The Duke and Duchess then proceeded to King’s House to meet Their Excellencies, Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen and Lady Allen.