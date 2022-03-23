Advertisement
Visit of Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
JIS News
home » JIS News » Foreign Affairs

PHOTOS: The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge At CMTTI In St. James

Foreign Affairs
March 23, 2022
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William (right) and his wife, Kate (centre), interacting with Air Condition Technician of Caribbean Military Technical Training Institute (CMTTI), Omari Hanson, during their visit to the institution in Flanker, St. James, on Wednesday (March 23). The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in Jamaica on an official three-day visit on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen, on the occasion of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
His Royal Highness, The Duke of Cambridge (right), and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (left), look on as a graduate of the truck driving programme at the Caribbean Military Technical Training Institute (CMTTI), Chevaughn James, demonstrates how to use the truck driving simulation during a visit to the institution in Flanker, St. James, on Wednesday (March 23). The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in Jamaica on an official three-day visit on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen, on the occasion of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Skip to content