CMTTI Students Share Lessons With Duke And Duchess

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife, Kate, on Wednesday (March 23) paid a royal visit to the Caribbean Military Technical Training Institute (CMTTI) in Flanker, St. James, as part of their three-day official visit to Jamaica.
CMTTI is an accredited training organisation that provides tertiary-level education and certification in the areas of construction, electrical and mechanical roles to meet the needs of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) community, the nation at large and regional partners.
Their Royal Highnesses interacted with students of the institution, who gave them a crash course in auto mechanics, air conditioning and truck driving.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also met the parents of the students and had discussions about the youngsters’ future, dreams and aspirations.
CMTTI’s recent truck driving graduate, Chevaughn James, told JIS News that meeting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was a good opportunity.
“It was a good feeling to know I came so close to someone of such importance, and based on everything today, it was perfect,” said Mr. James, who demonstrated CMTTI’s truck driving simulation to their Royal Highnesses.
“I was giving a demonstration of how the simulation works,” he said. The exercise is computerized, “so, it gives you a feel of what driving a truck is like as well as other vehicles. So, I showed them some of the things we learnt throughout the process of the entire course,” he added.
Another student, Omari Hanson, a Level-2 Air Condition Technician at CMTTI, said it was a great experience interacting with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
“I was demonstrating how the [air conditioning] system works, showing them the components of the system and so on,” he noted.
In the meantime, Their Royal Highnesses also met with education stakeholders from the parish as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang; Deputy Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon; Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Homer Davis; and Custos of St. James, Bishop Conrad Pitkin.