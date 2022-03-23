Duchess Of Cambridge Lauds Shortwood Teachers’ College

Their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have extended commendation to Shortwood Teachers’ College for its commitment to excellence in education.

In their visit to the institution located in Kingston on Wednesday (March 23), The Duke and Duchess met briefly with researchers and members of the early-childhood faculty, Permanent Secretary (Ag) in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Maureen Dwyer, and members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

Discussions focused on the administration of early-childhood education in Jamaica.

Their Royal Highnesses also interacted with enthusiastic faculty and staff, who warmly welcomed them to the institution.

In her address to students and staff, The Duchess commended the institution’s leaders for its contributions to the education sector in its over 100-year history.

“This morning, we had the pleasure of chatting to some of you who are studying here at Shortwood’s early-education programme. It is so wonderful to hear your ideas and enthusiasm for teaching and the gift you have to influence the lives of young people,” she said.

The Duchess spoke of the passion, commitment and enthusiasm on display at Shortwood, which she said made her feel optimistic about what can be achieved.

Expressing her deep interest in early-childhood education, The Duchess reminded the students of the awesome responsibility they will have as teachers.

Noting the extraordinary impact of education in the formative years, she encouraged them to conscientiously carry out their task of educating the youth.

“You, as teachers, are at the front line of this vital work and play a crucial role in shaping our societies by positively impacting the futures of literally thousands of young people over the course of your careers,” she said.

Speaking with journalists, Principal (Ag) of Shortwood Teachers’ College, Dr. Claudette Barrett-March, said the Duke and Duchess have expressed an interest in working with the school’s early-childhood education programme.

“The major part of it was to talk about work we do here at Shortwood Teachers’ College,” she explained, noting that the Duchess has been actively involved in assisting early-childhood institutions across the world.

Their Highnesses were also apprised of findings from research by lecturers at the institution on how children have been coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess are on a three-day (March 22 to 24) official visit to the island as part of activities to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Prince William’s grandmother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, marking 70 years since the Queen’s ascension to the throne.