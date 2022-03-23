Jamaica Intends To Attain True Independence – PM

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says that Jamaica intends to attain and fulfil “its true ambitions as an independent, developed and prosperous country” in short order.
He was speaking with Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, during a courtesy call on the Prime Minister this morning (March 22).
“Jamaica is a very free and liberal country. The people are very expressive, and I’m certain you would have seen the spectrum of expressions,” he told the Duke and Duchess.
“We are very proud of our history and what we have achieved, and we are moving on,” he added.
The Prime Minister said that there are issues that remain unresolved but noted that the visit of the Duke and Duchess provides an opportunity “for those issues to be placed in context and put front and centre to be addressed”.
Their Royal Highnesses arrived in Jamaica on March 22 for a three-day official visit to the island as part of activities to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty the Queen.
This year marks 70 years since the Queen’s ascension to the throne.