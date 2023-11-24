PHOTOS: TEF Hosts Business Development Information Session for SMTES November 24, 2023 Listen Tourism Share Photo: Dave Reid Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is in conversation with Manager, Communication and Customer Service, Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ), Maxine Fagan, during the Business Development Information Session hosted by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) for small and medium-sized tourism enterprises on Wednesday (November 22) at the Courtleigh Auditorium in Kingston. Listening is Executive Director, TEF, Dr. Carey Wallace. The session brought together key development experts to enhance the ability of SMTEs to supply the tourism and hospitality sector with needed goods and services, thereby enabling them to absorb a greater share of tourism earnings. The Full Story Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (second right), is in discussion with Administrative Assistant, Insurance Premium Financing, Jamaica National (JN) Bank, Orlette Ramsay (left) and Business Banking Officer, JN Bank, Tanieka Lowe. Occasion was the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) Business Development Information Session for small and medium-sized tourism enterprises on Wednesday (November 22) at the Courtleigh Auditorium in Kingston. JN Bank was among the entities showcased at the event. Listening at right is Executive Director, TEF, Dr. Carey Wallace.