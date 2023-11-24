PHOTOS: TEF Hosts Business Development Information Session for SMTES

Photo: Dave Reid

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is in conversation with Manager, Communication and Customer Service, Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ), Maxine Fagan, during the Business Development Information Session hosted by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) for small and medium-sized tourism enterprises on Wednesday (November 22) at the Courtleigh Auditorium in Kingston. Listening is Executive Director, TEF, Dr. Carey Wallace. The session brought together key development experts to enhance the ability of SMTEs to supply the tourism and hospitality sector with needed goods and services, thereby enabling them to absorb a greater share of tourism earnings.