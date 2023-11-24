  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

PHOTOS: TEF Hosts Business Development Information Session for SMTES

November 24, 2023
Tourism
Share
PHOTOS: TEF Hosts Business Development Information Session for SMTES
Photo: Dave Reid
Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is in conversation with Manager, Communication and Customer Service, Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ), Maxine Fagan, during the Business Development Information Session hosted by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) for small and medium-sized tourism enterprises on Wednesday (November 22) at the Courtleigh Auditorium in Kingston. Listening is Executive Director, TEF, Dr. Carey Wallace. The session brought together key development experts to enhance the ability of SMTEs to supply the tourism and hospitality sector with needed goods and services, thereby enabling them to absorb a greater share of tourism earnings.

The Full Story

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (second right), is in discussion with Administrative Assistant, Insurance Premium Financing, Jamaica National (JN) Bank, Orlette Ramsay (left) and Business Banking Officer, JN Bank, Tanieka Lowe. Occasion was the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) Business Development Information Session for small and medium-sized tourism enterprises on Wednesday (November 22) at the Courtleigh Auditorium in Kingston. JN Bank was among the entities showcased at the event. Listening at right is Executive Director, TEF, Dr. Carey Wallace.
Last Updated: November 24, 2023

More From: Tourism
Health and Wellness Industry Offers Significant Economic Opportunities – Tourism Minister
By: Garwin Davis, Nov 21, 2023
TPDCo Rebrands Flagship Team Jamaica Programme
By: Nickieta Sterling, Nov 21, 2023
TEF to Host SMTE Business Development Information Session
By: Shanna K. Salmon, Nov 20, 2023

Skip to content