  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

PHOTOS: GG Receives Courtesy Call from Ambassador-Designate of the Argentine Republic

November 24, 2023
Foreign Affairs
Share
PHOTOS: GG Receives Courtesy Call from Ambassador-Designate of the Argentine Republic
Photo: Rudranath Fraser
Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), greets Ambassador-designate of the Argentine Republic, Marcelo Angel Balbi Calvo, during a courtesy call at King’s House today (November 23).  

The Full Story

Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), receives letters of credence from Ambassador-designate of the Argentine Republic, Marcelo Angel Balbi Calvo, during a courtesy call at King’s House today (November 23).
Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right) and Ambassador-designate of the Argentine Republic, Marcelo Angel Balbi Calvo, in conversation during a courtesy call today (November 23) at King’s House.
Last Updated: November 24, 2023

More From: Foreign Affairs
PHOTOS: Governor-General Receives Letter of Credence from Swiss Confederation Ambassador Designate
By: , Nov 24, 2023
PHOTOS: Minister Williams Meets with South African Deputy Minister of Sports
By: , Nov 23, 2023
PHOTOS: Minister Mckenzie Receives Courtesy Call from Chinese Delegation
By: , Nov 20, 2023

Skip to content