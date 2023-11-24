PHOTOS: Governor-General Receives Letter of Credence from Swiss Confederation Ambassador Designate November 24, 2023 Listen Foreign Affairs Share Photo: Donald De La Haye Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), receives a Letter of Credence from Ambassador-designate of the Swiss Confederation, Stefano Vescovi, during a courtesy call at King’s House on Thursday (November 23). The Full Story Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), shares a photo opportunity with members of the Swiss delegation during a courtesy call at King’s House on Thursday (November 23). From left are First Secretary and Consul at the Swiss Embassy in Cuba, Xaver Schönbächler; and Honorary Consul General at the Consulate General of Switzerland in Kingston, Ueli Bangerter. Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), converses with Ambassador-designate of the Swiss Confederation, Stefano Vescovi, during a courtesy call at King’s House on Thursday (November 23).