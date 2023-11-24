  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

PHOTOS: Governor-General Receives Letter of Credence from Swiss Confederation Ambassador Designate

November 24, 2023
Foreign Affairs
Share
PHOTOS: Governor-General Receives Letter of Credence from Swiss Confederation Ambassador Designate
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), receives a Letter of Credence from Ambassador-designate of the Swiss Confederation, Stefano Vescovi, during a courtesy call at King’s House on Thursday (November 23).

The Full Story

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), shares a photo opportunity with members of the Swiss delegation during a courtesy call at King’s House on Thursday (November 23). From left are First Secretary and Consul at the Swiss Embassy in Cuba, Xaver Schönbächler; and Honorary Consul General at the Consulate General of Switzerland in Kingston, Ueli Bangerter.
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), converses with Ambassador-designate of the Swiss Confederation, Stefano Vescovi, during a courtesy call at King’s House on Thursday (November 23).
Last Updated: November 24, 2023

More From: Foreign Affairs
PHOTOS: Minister Williams Meets with South African Deputy Minister of Sports
By: , Nov 23, 2023
PHOTOS: Minister Mckenzie Receives Courtesy Call from Chinese Delegation
By: , Nov 20, 2023
PHOTOS: Members of UK Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Call on Education Minister
By: , Nov 19, 2023

Skip to content