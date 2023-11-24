PHOTOS: Minister Grange at International Men’s Day Banner Event November 24, 2023 Listen Gender Affairs Share Photo: Dave Reid Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, speaks at the International Men’s Day banner event held on November 22 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, New Kingston. The event, which was held under the theme ‘Men and Mental Health: Men-Tally Aware, Men-Tally Prepared’, focused on men’s well-being and mental health. The Full Story Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), pins a white ribbon on the lapel of United States Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Nick Perry, at the International Men’s Day banner event held on Wednesday (November 22) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston. The event, which was held under the theme, ‘Men and Mental Health: Men-Tally Aware, Men-Tally Prepared’ focused on men’s well-being and mental health.