  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

PHOTOS: Minister Grange at International Men’s Day Banner Event

November 24, 2023
Gender Affairs
Share
PHOTOS: Minister Grange at International Men’s Day Banner Event
Photo: Dave Reid
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, speaks at the International Men’s Day banner event held on November 22 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, New Kingston. The event, which was held under the theme ‘Men and Mental Health: Men-Tally Aware, Men-Tally Prepared’, focused on men’s well-being and mental health.

The Full Story

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), pins a white ribbon on the lapel of United States Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Nick Perry, at the International Men’s Day banner event held on Wednesday (November 22) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston. The event, which was held under the theme, ‘Men and Mental Health: Men-Tally Aware, Men-Tally Prepared’ focused on men’s well-being and mental health.
Last Updated: November 24, 2023

More From: Gender Affairs
PHOTO: Minister Grange Opens Male Empowerment Unit
By: , Nov 24, 2023
Gender Minister Calls for More Men to Coach and Mentor Boys
By: Garfield L. Angus, Nov 20, 2023
Banner Event to Mark International Men’s Day
By: E. Hartman Reckord, Nov 19, 2023

Skip to content