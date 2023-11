PHOTO: Minister Grange Opens Male Empowerment Unit

Photo: Dave Reid

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport (MCGES), Hon. Olivia Grange, cuts the ribbon to mark the symbolic opening of the Male Empowerment Unit, during a ceremony at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Wednesday (November 22). The Unit is located at the Bureau of Gender Affairs (BGA), 5-9 South Odean Avenue. Looking on (from left) are Acting Director, Male Empowerment, BGA, Nashan Miller; Principal Director in the Ministry, Sharon Coburn Robinson; United States Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Nick Perry; and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dean-Roy Bernard.