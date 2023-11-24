PHOTOS: SRC Team Calls on the G-G

Photo: Donald De La Haye

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (centre), shares a photo opportunity with (from left) Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Scientific Research Council (SRC), Carolyn Rose Miller; Principal Director in the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport , Dr. Natwaine Gardner; Chairman of the SRC Board, Dr. Parris Lyew-Ayee Jr.; Executive Director, SRC, Dr. Ryan Francis; Executive Director, National Commission on Science and Technology (NCST), Dr. Olive Burrowes; and Section Head of the Nuclear Analytical Laboratory, International Centre for Environmental and Nuclear Sciences, Johann Antoine. Occasion was a courtesy call by the team on the Governor-General at King’s House on Thursday (November 23).