PHOTOS: St. Mary Infirmary Annual Christmas Luncheon

JIS News
home » JIS News » Local Government
Photo of the day
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second left), shares a light moment with Yvonne and Telford Mitchell (left), as he hands over the key to the couple’s new home in Lancaster, Manchester on Friday (Dec. 16). The one-bedroom unit was built under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP). Partially hidden at right is Member of Parliament for Manchester Southern, Robert Chin.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Tourism
Housing
December 20, 2022
Local Government
December 20, 2022
National Security
JIS radio
December 20, 2022
JIS News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
December 20, 2022
WYNK | Presented by: Vaughn Davis, Jermi-Lee Nelson
December 20, 2022
Jamaica’s Promise | Presented by: Jayda Francis
Get the facts