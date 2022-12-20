Advertisement
PHOTOS: St. Mary Infirmary Annual Christmas Luncheon

Local Government
December 20, 2022
Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (right), interacts with Patient Care Assistants at the St. Mary Infirmary during the institution’s annual Christmas luncheon on December 15.

 

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (right), greets residents and staff of the St. Mary Infirmary, during the institution’s annual Christmas luncheon on December 15. Accompanying him is Mayor of Port Maria, Councillor Richard Creary (second right).
