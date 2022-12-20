Advertisement
PHOTOS: Prime Minister Holness Hosts Christmas Treat for Children in State Care

Prime Minister
December 20, 2022
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, converses with several children in State care and their caregiver, who attended a Christmas treat hosted at Jamaica House on Sunday (December 18).

 

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), greets children in State care, who were hosted at a Christmas treat on Sunday (December 18) at Jamaica House.
