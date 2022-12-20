Outgoing Japanese Ambassador Hailed as Great Friend of Jamaica

Outgoing Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, His Excellency, Masaya Fujiwara, has been hailed as a “great friend” of Jamaica who ensured that critical support was given during the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In an interview with JIS News at the recent handover of medical equipment from the Japanese Government at the National Chest Hospital in St. Andrew, Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, said the Ambassador, through his country, demonstrated a “prime example” of international cooperation in public health.

“We are very grateful to Ambassador Fujiwara for all that they have done, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have had a great relationship with the Japanese over the years, and it will continue,” the State Minister said.

She noted that through the “goodwill” of the people of Japan, Jamaica’s health system has been equipped with vital machines, and “we want to wish him all the best as he moves on”.

For his part, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell, said cooperation in the health sector is just one of the many fields in which Jamaica and Japan have been “actively engaged since we established diplomatic relations in 1964”.

“Together, we have collaborated on fruitful programmes and projects in sectors that span the range and gamut of the priorities of the Jamaican Government. I refer, in this regard, to agriculture, education, energy, culture, disaster risk reduction, climate change, sport and security. These have fostered and spurred mutual respect and understanding between our peoples,” he said.

Senator Campbell underscored that the Ambassador must be thanked for “your personal dedication to building our friendship”.

“I feel honoured to be part of these your final duties before you leave. We will miss you but will keep the fond memories of your time with us here in Jamaica,” he told the audience.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Fujiwara said he respected the leadership provided by the Ministry to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

“I will never forget the difficult times that we rallied together,” he added, while heaping praises on the healthcare professionals in Jamaica for “your dedicated work”.

“Going forward, Japan reaffirms its commitment to continue in this effort with the Government of Jamaica,” he said.