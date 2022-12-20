JCF Welfare Unit Fulfilling Members’ Needs

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Welfare Unit has been fulfilling the needs of its members since being established in 2018, according to Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson.
“Some of them who have been injured on the job for years, we have gotten the necessary medical attention for them, for those who can, to be back on the road to recovery,” he told JIS News.
General Anderson said more than $260 million has, so far, been spent in getting them the necessary care.
The Unit is headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Raymond Wilson.
The Commissioner further indicated that the JCF has provided space for persons with disabilities to continue to serve, as they are willing to.
“Welfare is not something you talk about; it is something you act on. We have officers who are blind and are serving very effectively, doing exams, and passing them and being promoted. We see it as part of our responsibility to our members, as long as they can and are willing, that we find a way of making their lives meaningful,” Major Anderson stated.
