Visit of Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
PHOTOS: Prince William Attends Commissioning Parade At Up Park Camp

March 24, 2022
Service personnel from across the Caribbean, who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Programme, march at the Commissioning Parade held this morning (March 24) at Up Park Camp in Kingston.
