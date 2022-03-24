Advertisement
Visit of Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
PHOTOS: G-G Hosts State Dinner For Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge

March 24, 2022
Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (second, right), greets His Royal Highness, The Duke of Cambridge on his arrival for the State dinner at King’s House on March 23. Looking on is wife of the Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Lady Allen (right).
His Royal Highness, The Duke of Cambridge addresses the State dinner at King’s House on March 23. Listening (seated from left) are Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen; wife of the Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Lady Allen; Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Cambridge; and Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.
