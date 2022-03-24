PHOTOS: JDF Commissioning Parade And Graduation

Advertisement
Visit of Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Foreign Affairs
March 24, 2022
Their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, depart the Commissioning Parade in the same Land Rover used by Her Majesty the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh when they visited Jamaica in 1953. The parade, held this morning (March 24) at Up Park Camp in Kingston, was for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Programme.
