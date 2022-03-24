Advertisement
Visit of Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
PHOTOS: The Duke And Duchess Tour Spanish Town Hospital

March 24, 2022
Their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (left and second right, respectively), are taken on a tour of the neonatal unit within the maternity ward at the Spanish Town Hospital in St. Catherine on Wednesday (March 23). They are accompanied by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (second left); and Senior Medical Officer at the hospital, Dr. Jacqueline Wright James.
