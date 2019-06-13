PHOTOS: Prime Minister the Most Hon Andrew Holness at the 108th (Centenary) Session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland

JIS News
Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne (left); Director of Child Labour in the Ministry, Sasha Deer-Gordon (centre) and Country Coordinator, WINROCK International, Cheryl Ivey, join other volunteers in a road march observing World Day Against Child Labour. The march, which started at the Ministry’s 1F North Street location, culminated at the St. William Grant Park in downtown Kingston. World Day Against Child Labour is observed annually on June 12 and focuses attention on the global extent of child labour and the action and efforts needed to eliminate it. The day is celebrated under the theme ‘Children shouldn’t work in fields, but on dreams’.
