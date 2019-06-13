Every Child Must Be Given Equal Opportunity to Learn – Samuda

Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, says every child must be given equal opportunity in the pursuit of education.

Delivering the keynote address at the opening of a two-day Higher Education Summit, on June 12 at the Mona Visitors’ Lodge in St. Andrew, he said as children commence early-childhood education, opportunities must be at their disposal for growth and to prevent them from developing an inferiority complex.

“Every child in Jamaica must have equal opportunity from the start, and I look forward to the day when the fears that surround placement of the child is removed because of the improvement in all the schools,” he said.

Mr. Samuda emphasised that schools should not be stigmatised because they do not have brand names.

The Minister argued that once every child is given an equal chance for educational advancement at the beginning, and they are not beset by non-inclusion, their chances at success will be greater.

He pointed out that the “appropriate formula” needs to be found to enable students to have better access to tertiary education, adding that he has seen the potential in scores of young people, and they must be given every opportunity to succeed.

The Summit brings together key stakeholders of the education sector to discuss issues impacting tertiary students and to broaden awareness on funding, housing and security.