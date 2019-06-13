PHOTOS: March Against Child Labour Labour June 13, 2019 Photo: Mark Bell Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne (left); Director of Child Labour in the Ministry, Sasha Deer-Gordon (centre) and Country Coordinator, WINROCK International, Cheryl Ivey, join other volunteers in a road march observing World Day Against Child Labour. The march, which started at the Ministry’s 1F North Street location, culminated at the St. William Grant Park in downtown Kingston. World Day Against Child Labour is observed annually on June 12 and focuses attention on the global extent of child labour and the action and efforts needed to eliminate it. The day is celebrated under the theme ‘Children shouldn’t work in fields, but on dreams’. PHOTOS: March Against Child Labour JIS News | Presented by: Related PHOTOS: Prime Minister the Most Hon Andrew Holness at the 108th (Centenary) Session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland Related PHOTOS: Minister Shahine Robinson Attends Open Day at Abilities Foundation Related Labour Market Information System Being Revamped Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne, interacts with young Catherine Marsh during the road march observing World Day Against Child Labour. The march, which started at the Ministry’s 1F North Street location, culminated at the St. William Grant Park in downtown Kingston. World Day Against Child Labour is observed annually on June 12 and focuses attention on the global extent of child labour and the action and efforts needed to eliminate it. The day is celebrated under the theme ‘Children shouldn’t work in fields, but on dreams’. Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne (third right), along with volunteers, participates in the road march observing World Day Against Child Labour. The march, which began at the Ministry’s 1F North Street location culminated at the St. William Grant Park in downtown Kingston. World Day Against Child Labour is observed annually on June 12 and focuses attention on the global extent of child labour and the action and efforts needed to eliminate it. The day is celebrated under the theme ‘Children shouldn’t work in fields, but on dreams’. Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne (left); Country Coordinator, WINROCK International, Cheryl Ivey (centre) and Director of Child Labour in the Ministry, Sasha Deer-Gordon, participate in the road march observing World Day Against Child Labour. The march, which started at the Ministry’s 1F North Street location, ended at the St. William Grant Park in downtown Kingston. World Day Against Child Labour is observed annually on June 12 and focuses attention on the global extent of child labour and the action and efforts needed to eliminate it. The day is celebrated under the theme ‘Children shouldn’t work in fields, but on dreams’.