JIS News
home » JIS News » Labour

PHOTOS: March Against Child Labour

Labour
June 13, 2019
Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne, interacts with young Catherine Marsh during the road march observing World Day Against Child Labour. The march, which started at the Ministry’s 1F North Street location, culminated at the St. William Grant Park in downtown Kingston. World Day Against Child Labour is observed annually on June 12 and focuses attention on the global extent of child labour and the action and efforts needed to eliminate it. The day is celebrated under the theme ‘Children shouldn’t work in fields, but on dreams’.

 

Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne (third right), along with volunteers, participates in the road march observing World Day Against Child Labour. The march, which began at the Ministry’s 1F North Street location culminated at the St. William Grant Park in downtown Kingston. World Day Against Child Labour is observed annually on June 12 and focuses attention on the global extent of child labour and the action and efforts needed to eliminate it. The day is celebrated under the theme ‘Children shouldn’t work in fields, but on dreams’.

 

Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne (left); Country Coordinator, WINROCK International, Cheryl Ivey (centre) and Director of Child Labour in the Ministry, Sasha Deer-Gordon, participate in the road march observing World Day Against Child Labour. The march, which started at the Ministry’s 1F North Street location, ended at the St. William Grant Park in downtown Kingston. World Day Against Child Labour is observed annually on June 12 and focuses attention on the global extent of child labour and the action and efforts needed to eliminate it. The day is celebrated under the theme ‘Children shouldn’t work in fields, but on dreams’.