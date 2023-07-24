JIS News
PHOTOS: NIC’s 30th Anniversary Church Service

Agriculture
July 24, 2023
Chief Executive Officer of the National Irrigation Commission (NIC) Limited, Joseph Gyles, delivers remarks at the entity’s 36th anniversary launch and church service held at St. Gabriel’s Anglican Church in May Pen, Clarendon on Sunday, July 23.

 

Chief Technical Director, Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Michelle Parkins, brings greetings on behalf of portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, at the National Irrigation Commission (NIC) Limited’s 36th anniversary launch and church service held at St. Gabriel’s Anglican Church in May Pen, Clarendon on Sunday, July 23.
