PHOTOS: JADCO's 15th Anniversary Church Service
Culture
July 24, 2023
Photo: Michael Sloley

Supernumerary Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Dean-Roy Bernard (right), attends the Jamaica Anti-doping Commission's (JADCO) 15th anniversary service at the Faith Cathedral Deliverance Centre in Kingston on Sunday, July 23. He is joined by Chairman, JADCO, Alexander Williams (centre) and Custos of St. Andrew, Ian Forbes.

PHOTOS: JADCO's 15th Anniversary Church Service
JIS News | Presented by:

Chairman, Jamaica Anti-doping Commission (JADCO), Alexander Williams (right), is greeted by Senior Pastor, Faith Cathedral Deliverance Centre, Bishop Herro Blair (left), just before the start of JADCO's 15th anniversary service at the church in Kingston on Sunday, July 23. They are joined by Custos of St. Andrew, Ian Forbes.

Supernumerary Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Dean-Roy Bernard (right), engages with Chairman, Jamaica Anti-doping Commission (JADCO), Alexander Williams (centre) at JADCO's 15th anniversary service at the Faith Cathedral Deliverance Centre in Kingston on Sunday, July 23. They are joined by Custos of St. Andrew, Ian Forbes.