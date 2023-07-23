Festival Queens Call On Minister Grange (Jis)

JIS News
Minister of National Security, Hon Dr. Horace Chang (second right) and Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson (right), observe as Constable Oshane McKenzie (seated) demonstrates the features of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) upgraded Case Management System. Others (from left) are Senior Superintendent of Police Aaron Fletcher, Sergeant Shermaine Hassack and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Ambassador Alison Stone Roofe. Computers valued US$700,000 were handed over to the JCF for the enhancement of the Station Records and Case Management Systems during a ceremony at the National Police College of Jamaica (NPCJ) on Wednesday (July 19).
