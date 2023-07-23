PHOTOS: UNESCO Hands Over Musical Instruments to YARD Empire Culture July 22, 2023 Photo: Donald De La Haye Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (seated), plays the Conga drum, during the handover of musical instruments provided by UNESCO under its Participation Programme to the Youth for Arts and Recreational Development (YARD) Empire at UNESCO’s headquarters in Kingston on Thursday (July 20). She is joined by (from left), Programme Specialist for Culture, UNESCO Kingston Cluster Office for the Caribbean, Yuri Peshkov; Jayquan Marks and Kimaly Smith from YARD Empire; Founder of YARD Empire, Terri Salmon; Programme Manager, Jamaica National Commission for UNESCO, Dr. Maria Smith; Secretary, YARD Empire, Orville Hill; and Aniko Campbell of YARD Empire. PHOTOS: UNESCO Hands Over Musical Instruments to YARD Empire JIS News | Presented by: Related PHOTOS: Festival Queens Call on Minister Grange Related PHOTOS: Teach the Youth Culture Day Activities Related Private-Sector Companies Encouraged to Support Festival Queen Coronation Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (second left), beats a Conga drum with beneficiary under the Youth for Arts and Recreational Development (YARD) Empire programme, Tryce Simms (second right). Looking on are Programme Specialist for Culture, UNESCO Kingston Cluster Office for the Caribbean, Yuri Peshkov (left); Secretary, YARD Empire, Orville Hill (second right); and Founder and Executive Director of YARD Empire, Terri Salmon (right). Occasion was the handover of musical instruments provided by UNESCO under its Participation Programme to the YARD Empire at UNESCO’s headquarters in Kingston on Thursday (July 20). YARD Empire is a non-government organisation dedicated to utilising the arts and sports combined with mentoring to develop the talent and value of young people. Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, gives remarks at a function for the handover of musical instruments provided by UNESCO to the Youth for Arts and Recreational Development (YARD) Empire at UNESCO’s headquarters in Kingston on Thursday (July 20). She is assisted by Secretary General, Jamaica National Commission for UNESCO, Everton Hannam. Advertisements